CHE VS LIV: Chelsea Players Who Are Set To Miss This Crucial Game & Others Who Are Doubtful

Mauricio Pochettino and his team will be hoping to get their 2023/2024 Premier League campaign off to a positive start when they face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday. The blues performed admirably during the preseason, going unbeaten, but a larger challenge awaits them as they try to start the season on a high note.

Both teams struggled last season and will be aiming to rebound in the new season. This game will undoubtedly be challenging and exciting to watch.

Meanwhile, that been said, the remaining of this article brings you the latest injury news from Cobham ahead of this crucial clash.

* Here Are 4 Chelsea Players Who Are Confirmed To Miss The Game On Sunday:

1. Christopher Nkunku

The Chelsea attacker is set to miss the Premier League opener against Liverpool. It has now been confirmed the injury he sustained against Dortmund is worse than feared and he could face months on the sideline.

2. Benoit Badiashile

The Chelsea defender is also set to miss the clash against Liverpool. He is still recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered towards the end of the 2022/23 season. However he has began light training and could return before the end of August.

3. Armando Broja

The Chelsea striker is set to miss this crucial clash. He is still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Reports claims he could be available before September.

4. Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana is expected to miss a lengthy amount of time while recovering from a major knee injury. He will not be able to play in this game.

* Here Are Others Chelsea Stars Who Are Doubtful For This Clash:

1. Noni Madueke

The Chelsea attacker missed the entire preseason fixtures, but he has returned to training and might be in contention to face Liverpool if he is fully healthy.

