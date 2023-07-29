CHE Vs FUL: Wise Decisions Pochettino Can Make Ahead Of Chelsea’s Final Summer Series Match

The inaugural Premier League Summer Series mini-tournament in the United States of America has been a hugely successful series with thrilling and entertaining performances that has made football fans all over the world eager for the start of the new EPL season.

For Chelsea, the series couldn’t have gone any better as they have been really impressive with one win and one draw in the two matches they’ve played so far. Set to take on neighbours, Fulham on Sunday, Pochettino and his staff will be looking to get an even better performance than the ones the team displayed against Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

In order to prepare really well for the game as well as have a clear idea of how his team should look like next season, the new Chelsea boss must make some very wise decisions in this match.

Here are some of them:

1. Start Andrey Santos alongside Enzo Fernandez

With the signing of Moisés Caicedo looking increasingly difficult, Pochettino must find an alternative solution to his midfield dilemma in the event Chelsea are unsuccessful in their pursuit of the 21-year-old Ecuadorian.

Andrey Santos has shown great signs that he will have a great career at Chelsea and despite his very young age, can do an amazing job for the blues alongside Enzo Fernandez in the two midfield pivot.

In the last match against Newcastle, Pochettino started Cesare Casadei in that position alongside Enzo and he did very well. Now is the time to see how Santos will do alongside the Argentine.

2. Start Angelo Gabriel on the right wing

There are reports about Angelo going out on loan after the American tour. After watching the 18-year-old against Wrexham and Brighton, many fans believe that he has the ability and is ready to play for the blues this season.

For me, before Pochettino agrees to loan him out, he should give him a proper chance to start the game against a very good Premier league side. There’s a strong belief among blue faithfuls that Angelo is the real deal and should be protected by all means.

3. Play Ian Maatsen in his preferred left-back position

The performances of Ian Maatsen in the pre-season has been incredibly mind-blowing. Despite him playing out of position in all the matches he’s played, the Dutch defender has gone unnoticed and even earned special praise from Pochettino after the last match.

It would be very interesting to see him actually play in his best position where he helped Burnley win promotion to the EPL last season and was voted the best left-back in the Championship.

WoleOscar (

)