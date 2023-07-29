CHE vs FUL: Team News, Match Preview, Kickoff Time, Date and Match Venue

London football fans are in for a treat as Chelsea and Fulham gear up for an exciting preseason clash at the FedEx Stadium, United States. The much-anticipated fixture will see the two prominent premier league rivals clubs lock horns as they prepare for the upcoming 2023/24 Premier League season.

For Chelsea, this preseason match carries immense significance as manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to fine-tune his squad and experiment his tactics before the new season kicks off. Having failed to finish in the top four and also missing out on a place in European competition last season, the Blues are eager to drill themselves and challenge for trophies and domestic glory next season.

Although the result of a preseason match may not have a direct impact on the league, it’s important lies in the opportunity it offers managers to assess their squads, iron out weaknesses, and gain valuable insights before the season commences.

Team .

Chelsea football club is set to bring in more new signings after the likes of Nicholas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, and several other non-first team players joined Mauricio Pochettino’s rebuilding process. The Blues are currently very sharp and decisive while playing, but they still need a solid central defensive midfielder to partner Enzo Fernandez. Caicedo has constantly been mentioned, but as it stands, it seems Brighton are reluctant to lower their asking price for the Ecuadorian.

Kickoff Time.

The much anticipated game is scheduled to kick-off at exactly 19:45 pm UK and 7:45 pm Nigerian time.

Date and Match Venue.

The premier league summer series game between Chelsea and Fulham will take place on Sunday, 30 July, 2023, at FedEx Stadium in Maryland.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)