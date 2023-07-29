CHE VS FUL: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

West London rivals Chelsea and Fulham meet in a summer series on Sunday night at FedEx Field in Maryland.

In their last game, Mauricio Pochettino’s men drew 1-1 with Newcastle United, while the Cottagers lost 2-0 to Aston Villa.

Chelsea’s new boys have stolen the show during the Blues’ US tour, as Nicolas Jackson continued his good start to life under Pochettino by scoring alongside Christopher Nkunku in a 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

The former Villarreal man took just 12 minutes to put Chelsea ahead in Atlanta, but with seconds remaining in the first half, Miguel Almiron pegged the Blues back and ensured Newcastle salvaged a point against their capital counterparts.

Pochettino has not lost a game since taking charge of Chelsea, overseeing wins over Wrexham and Brighton before closing in on their Champions League rivals.

Fulham faces London rivals Brentford in the Premier League summer series, winning 3-2 in pre-season but drawing against Europa League side Villa.

Marco Silva missed Orlando, while Jaden Philogene-Bidace and new Villa signing Moussa Diaby led the Lions to a 2-0 win, securing the team’s seventh and final continental berth in the 2022-23 Premier League.

An 80-minute lightning delay didn’t help Fulham’s Villa, with manager Silva criticizing his side’s lack of players after the game as the Aleksandar Mitrovic saga marred the Cottagers’ preparations. Amid reports that Mitrovic has vowed never to wear a Fulham shirt again, the Cottagers have used their financial reserves to sign former Wolverhampton Wanderers player Raul Jimenez, who was unveiled at the Orlando Stadium before Silva’s side lost to Villa.

Fulham are currently renewing their clash with their West London rivals. Fulham beat the Blues 2-1 at Craven Cottage six months ago, Willian returned to haunt his former club, and Silva’s side also earned a point at Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off time: Chelsea vs Fulham match on Sunday at 19:45 Nigeria time.

