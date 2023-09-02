CHE vs FOR: Chelsea Players Who Are Set To Miss Today’s Match Against Nottingham Forest

In the upcoming match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, the Blues will unfortunately have to navigate the game without the services of several key players due to injuries. These absentees may pose a challenge for the reigning Premier League champions.

Armando Broja, a promising young striker, finds himself sidelined for this match. Broja’s absence deprives Chelsea of an exciting attacking option, especially given his recent form and ability to make a significant impact on the game.

Reece James, a dynamic and versatile right-back, will also be missing from the lineup. His defensive solidity and ability to contribute in attack will be sorely missed, potentially leaving a gap in Chelsea’s backline and reducing their attacking width.

Christopher Nkunku, a recent addition to the Chelsea squad, will have to wait a bit longer to make his mark due to injury. His creativity and midfield presence could have been valuable assets against Nottingham Forest.

Carney Chukwuemeka, another emerging talent in Chelsea’s ranks, will also be unavailable. His absence in midfield might disrupt the team’s balance and tactical options.

While Chelsea boasts a deep and talented squad, these injuries serve as a reminder that even the best teams must adapt to challenges and setbacks. Nottingham Forest will undoubtedly be looking to capitalize on these absences as they face the reigning champions.

