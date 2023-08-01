CHE vs DOR: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Chelsea’s preseason schedule concludes on Thursday with a friendly against Borussia Dortmund at Soldier Field in Chicago.

While the Blues have won the Premier League Summer Series, BVB is looking to extend their unblemished pre-season record.

Chelsea won the first Premier League Summer Series event in the United States with seven points from three games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, and Fulham after crushing League Two team Wrexham 5-0 in their opening preseason friendly.

Chelsea needed to win in Maryland on Sunday to move above Aston Villa at the top of the table after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton and a 1-1 draw with Newcastle. They did so with a 2-0 victory against Fulham thanks to goals from Thiago Silva and the newly acquired Christopher Nkunku in the first half.

Chelsea are expecting to finish their preseason flawlessly and with a positive result against Dortmund on Thursday before changing their focus to their first Premier League game of the new season at home against Liverpool on August 13.

Few were surprised to see Dortmund win each of their first four pre-season matches, with victories over lower-tier German trio Westfalia Rhynern, Rot-Weiss Oberhausen, and Rot-Weiss Erfurt, followed by a 6-0 victory over American second-tier team San Diego Loyal.

Eighteen goals were scored in those four beneficial encounters, and Edin Terzic’s team extended their great scoring run in their first difficult friendly fixture, defeating Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday.

Despite winning five of five games this summer, Terzic believes his team still has opportunity to grow as they approach the 2023–24 season, which begins for Dortmund on August 12 with a DFB-Pokal first-round match against Schott Mainz.

Dortmund faced Chelsea for the first time in the Champions League last 16 earlier this year, but they came out on the losing side after a 1-0 home triumph in Germany was followed by a 2-0 setback at Stamford Bridge. BVB will seek vengeance on Thursday before preparing for their final pre-season fixture against Ajax at home on Sunday.

KICKOFF TIME: Chelsea versus Borussia Dortmund match will go down on Thursday at 1:30AM Nigerian time.

