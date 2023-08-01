CHE vs DOR: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Chelsea’s pre-season schedule concludes on Thursday with a friendly against Borussia Dortmund at Soldier Field in Chicago.

As the Blues win the Premier League summer series, BVB will be looking to extend their unblemished pre-season record.

Chelsea picked up seven points from three games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, and Fulham in the first leg of their United States Premier League summer run, while League Two thrashed Wrexham 5-0 in pre-season.

Chelsea needed a win to move past Aston Villa after a 4-3 win over Brighton in Maryland on Sunday and a 1-1 draw with Newcastle. They beat Fulham 2-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Thiago Silva and new signing Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea will end pre-season on a positive note against Dortmund on Thursday before turning their attention to opening the new Premier League season at home to Liverpool on 13 August.

Dortmund stunned by defeating a trio of Westfalia Rhynern, Rot-Weiss Oberhausen, and Rot-Weiss Erfurt in their first four pre-season games before thrashing second-placed USA 6-0 in each win. Loyalty Team San Diego.

Eighteen goals in four successful games saw Edin Terzic’s side continue their top-scoring run in a tough first friendly, beating Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday.

Despite winning 5 out of 5 games this summer, Terzic believes his side still have room to grow as the 2023-24 season approaches, starting with a DFB-Pokal 1st round match against Schott Mainz on the 12 August.

Dortmund first met Chelsea earlier this year in the last 16 of the Champions League but won 1-0 at home to Germany before losing 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. BVB will look for revenge on Thursday before preparing for their final pre-season game at home to Ajax on Sunday.

Kick-off time: The match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will be played at 01:30 Nigeria time on Thursday.

