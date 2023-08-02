NEWS

CHE VS DOR: Chelsea Team News, Suitable XI, Date & Kickoff Time For This Epic Friendly Clash

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read

* Match Preview:

The Blues will conclude their preseason preparations in Chicago with one final friendly against Borussia Dortmund. Following an amazing preseason performance thus far, the Chelsea club lead by new Coach Mauricio Pochettino has shown great promise ahead of the new season. So far, they have recorded three convincing wins against Wrexham, Brighton, and Fulham, as well as a tie against Newcastle.  

They will now face a final test against Dortmund before the new season begins. This will undoubtedly be a difficult match for the Blues, as the German giants recently defeated their rivals Manchester United 3-2.  

* Chelsea Team & Injury Update Ahead Of This Anticipated Clash:

The Blues will be without Trevoh Chalobah, who picked up a knock in the win against Fulham.

Meanwhile, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk were spotted in full team training today and are expected to be available for this game, while Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile remain on the sidelines due to injury.

* Strongest Chelsea XI To Face Dortmund:

* Match Date and Kickoff Time:

This epic clash is scheduled to hold on, Wednesday, August 3, at Soldier Field in Chicago. The kickoff time for his game is exactly 1:30am (Nigerian Time)

Blogger30 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

INEC Finally Admitted That Tinubu Didn’t Score 25% In FCT But The Court Should Overlook It– Okonkwo

23 mins ago

Nigeria Has About 13,000 MW Of installed Generation Capacity But Generates About 5,000 MW – El-Rufai

33 mins ago

Signs of high blood pressure (BP) you should note early for better living

52 mins ago

‘Players Need To Be More Cautious Of Their Spending Habits’ – Jorginho

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button