CHE VS DOR: Chelsea Team News, Suitable XI, Date & Kickoff Time For This Epic Friendly Clash

* Match Preview:

The Blues will conclude their preseason preparations in Chicago with one final friendly against Borussia Dortmund. Following an amazing preseason performance thus far, the Chelsea club lead by new Coach Mauricio Pochettino has shown great promise ahead of the new season. So far, they have recorded three convincing wins against Wrexham, Brighton, and Fulham, as well as a tie against Newcastle.

They will now face a final test against Dortmund before the new season begins. This will undoubtedly be a difficult match for the Blues, as the German giants recently defeated their rivals Manchester United 3-2.

* Chelsea Team & Injury Update Ahead Of This Anticipated Clash:

The Blues will be without Trevoh Chalobah, who picked up a knock in the win against Fulham.

Meanwhile, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk were spotted in full team training today and are expected to be available for this game, while Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile remain on the sidelines due to injury.

* Strongest Chelsea XI To Face Dortmund:

* Match Date and Kickoff Time:

This epic clash is scheduled to hold on, Wednesday, August 3, at Soldier Field in Chicago. The kickoff time for his game is exactly 1:30am (Nigerian Time)

