CHE VS BVB: Pochettino Reveals What His Team Need To Do Against Dortmund Team That Beat Man United

Hours ago, Mauricio Pochettino gave his pre-match interview ahead of his side’s final pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund. The American tour has been such a huge success for the new manager and his team and it would be very important to end the tour on a high ahead of the season opener against Liverpool in less than two weeks time.

Chelsea have played 4 matches this pre-season, winning 3 and drawing one. A total of 12 goals they scored and conceded just 4 as they kept a clean sheet in two matches.

Borussia Dortmund on the other hand have also been incredibly good in their pre-season friendlies. They’ve won all the 5 games they played, beating Manchester United in their last outing.

According to Mauricio Pochettino, his team hopes to finish pre-season in a very good way and they need to compete in the best way possible against Dortmund. He recognised the fact that they beat Manchester United means that it is going to be a competitive game.

“We hope to finish in a very good way. It is going to be our fifth game and we need to compete in the best way versus Dortmund. They beat Manchester United. It is going to be a competitive game and hope we can finish with good feelings.”

The match will Kickoff at 1:30am (Nigerian time) on Thursday, 3 August 2023, at the 61,500 Soldier Field capacity stadium, Chicago, USA.

