NEWS

CHE VS BVB: Pochettino Reveals What His Team Need To Do Against Dortmund Team That Beat Man United

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 357 1 minute read

Hours ago, Mauricio Pochettino gave his pre-match interview ahead of his side’s final pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund.The American tour has been such a huge success for the new manager and his team and it would be very important to end the tour on a high ahead of the season opener against Liverpool in less than two weeks time.

Chelsea have played 4 matches this pre-season, winning 3 and drawing one. A total of 12 goals they scored and conceded just 4 as they kept a clean sheet in two matches.

Borussia Dortmund on the other hand have also been incredibly good in their pre-season friendlies. They’ve won all the 5 games they played, beating Manchester United in their last outing.

According to Mauricio Pochettino, his team hopes to finish pre-season in a very good way and they need to compete in the best way possible against Dortmund.He recognised the fact that they beat Manchester United means that it is going to be a competitive game.

“We hope to finish in a very good way. It is going to be our fifth game and we need to compete in the best way versus Dortmund. They beat Manchester United. It is going to be a competitive game and hope we can finish with good feelings.”

The match will Kickoff at 1:30am (Nigerian time) on Thursday, 3 August 2023, at the 61,500 Soldier Field capacity stadium, Chicago, USA.

WoleOscar (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 357 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

INEC Finally Admitted That Tinubu Didn’t Score 25% In FCT But The Court Should Overlook It– Okonkwo

23 mins ago

Nigeria Has About 13,000 MW Of installed Generation Capacity But Generates About 5,000 MW – El-Rufai

33 mins ago

Signs of high blood pressure (BP) you should note early for better living

52 mins ago

‘Players Need To Be More Cautious Of Their Spending Habits’ – Jorginho

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button