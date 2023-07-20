CHE 5-0 WRM: Two Important Issues Pochettino Successfully Addressed in Chelsea’s First Team

Chelsea’s first preseason game under the management of Mauricio Pochettino resulted in an impressive 5-0 victory against Wrexham. The match showcased the potential impact of the new signings, Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, who both had notable contributions to the team’s attacking prowess. Nkunku found the back of the net in the second half, while Nicolas Jackson provided an assist early on. Alongside them, other players like Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, and Chilwell also got their names on the scoresheet. As Chelsea fans rejoice in anticipation of positive changes under Pochettino’s guidance, it is essential to examine the key issues the manager successfully addressed in the team.

The victory against Wrexham might only be a preseason encounter, but it presents an initial test for Pochettino’s managerial approach. The true challenge lies ahead, with upcoming matches against Brighton, Newcastle, Fulham, and Dortmund. Pochettino must now analyze the mistakes made by his team in the previous game and make the necessary adjustments to both the lineup and playstyle. Fortunately, the match statistics from the game against Wrexham reveal that Pochettino has already made progress in solving some of Chelsea’s pressing problems.

One of Chelsea’s major issues last season was a lack of creativity and dominance in the midfield, leading to difficulties in supplying the attackers with quality passes. However, in the recent game, Chelsea displayed an impressive 65 percent possession of the ball, indicating improved control and creativity in the midfield. This was evident in the way strikers were consistently supplied with accurate passes, ultimately resulting in goals. Pochettino deserves credit for addressing this problem and implementing a more dominant and creative midfield setup.

Another aspect that Pochettino seems to have successfully addressed is the team’s attacking struggles. With 11 shots taken and five on target, Chelsea displayed an enhanced offensive performance, as reflected in their five-goal tally. Pochettino’s tactical acumen and focus on attacking prowess appear to be paying off, providing Chelsea fans with hope for a more potent attacking force in the upcoming season.

However, despite these promising developments, Chelsea’s defense remains a concern. The match against Wrexham exposed some vulnerabilities in the defensive midfield, leading to easy penetration by the opposition. Wrexham’s ability to take 11 shots and earn seven corners highlights Chelsea’s defensive lapses, and if not for the lack of clinical finishing from Wrexham, the scoreline could have been different. This indicates that Pochettino must continue to work on fortifying Chelsea’s defensive capabilities to compete effectively with the top teams in the Premier League.

While the 5-0 victory against Wrexham is undoubtedly encouraging for Chelsea and their fans, it is crucial to remember that preseason matches are not a definitive measure of a team’s performance. The true test will come in the competitive Premier League matches against top-tier opponents. Pochettino’s work has just begun, and he must maintain his focus on ironing out the remaining defensive issues while building on the progress made in midfield and attack.

Overall, the victory against Wrexham has provided Chelsea supporters with reasons to be optimistic about the future under Mauricio Pochettino. His early successes in addressing the team’s midfield creativity and attacking prowess bode well for the upcoming season. However, with tougher challenges ahead, the Argentine manager must continue his efforts to shore up the defense and mold Chelsea into a formidable force capable of competing with the Premier League’s best. Only time will tell if Pochettino can guide Chelsea back to the summit of English football, but the early signs are undoubtedly promising.

