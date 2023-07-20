CHE 5-0 WRE: Best Players from Chelsea’s pre-season win

Mauricio Pochettino’s reign as Chelsea manager got off to a flying start as his team secured an impressive 5-0 victory against Wrexham. Several players stood out during the match, contributing to the dominant performance that marked the Argentine’s debut in charge.

One standout player was Angelo Gabriel, who showed his exceptional skills on the right-wing. His fantastic delivery set up a golden opportunity for Raheem Sterling, although the latter was unable to convert. Throughout the game, Gabriel displayed glimpses of his potential and provided a crucial assist to Ben Chilwell during stoppage time.

Another player who caught the eye was Christopher Nkunku, making his Chelsea debut as the lead striker in the second half. Although it took time for him and his teammates to find their rhythm, Nkunku showed composure when given the chance to carry the ball and executed a clinical finish.

Conor Gallagher, operating in midfield, had a steady outing and capped his performance with a powerful shot from distance that found the back of the net. His effort tested Wrexham’s goalkeeper, Rob Lainton, who could have done better to prevent the goal.

Andrey Santos continued to impress in the second half. Despite playing for only 15 more minutes, Santos displayed his ability to turn one hundred and eighty degrees with the ball, adding creativity and control to Chelsea’s midfield.

Ben Chilwell, operating as a full-back, showed immense versatility throughout the game. Not only did he settle comfortably into midfield, but he also provided crucial width high up the pitch for the West Londoners, His exceptional dinked finish in stoppage time highlighted his attacking prowess and added to Chelsea’s goal tally.

Lan Maatsen was also superb and showed his clinically in front of goal with two goals to his name.

Finally, Alfie Gilchrist exhibited flexibility in defense, smoothly transitioning between playing as a right-back and as part of a back three, depending on the phase of play. His last-ditch recovery in the 70th minute denied Wrexham a goal-scoring opportunity, and he made another crucial block in the dying moments of the game.

