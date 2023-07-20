Chelsea football club were exceptional on Thursday morning, as they secured a remarkable 5-0 victory over Wrexham football club of Wales in a preseason friendly match.

The Blues announced former Tottenham Hotspur football club and Paris Saint Germain football club head coach Mauricio Pochettino as their new coach few weeks ago, and they were able to secure a well deserved victory in his first game in charge.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game, but the match eventually ended in favour of the Blues.

A brace from Ian Maatsen, and a goal each from Conor Gallagher, Ben Chilwell and Christopher Nkunku helped the Blues to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Wrexham football club has now marked Mauricio Pochettino’s first victory in charge of Chelsea football club.

Here are the three best players in Chelsea football club’s remarkable 5-0 victory over Wrexham football club;

Ian Maatsen

The Netherlands defender started in Chelsea football club’s defence line, and he was able to score two beautiful goals in the first half.

Christopher Nkunku

The France international made his long awaited debut for Chelsea football club against Wrexham football club, and he was able to score a stunning goal in the second half of the game.

Ben Chilwell

The former Leicester City football club star was impressive for the Blues against Wrexham football club, and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a last minute goal.

Worst performers in Chelsea football club’s convincing victory;

Ben Foster

The former Manchester United football club goalkeeper was not at his best for the Blues against Chelsea football club, as they were defeated convincingly.

Paul Mullin

The 33-year-old started in his team’s attack, and he missed several goal scoring opportunities.

Ben Tozer

The England star was not impressive for Wrexham football club against Chelsea football club, and his mistake led to the Blues first goal of the game.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)