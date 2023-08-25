CHE 3:0 LUT: Sterling’s Superb Performance Show He Is Gradually Improving

Chelsea finally won their first game in the English Premier League today when they hosted League’s Newcomers Luton Town at the Stamford Bridge Stadium. The Blues had a delightful performance in the encounter as they secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Luton Town thanks to brilliant goals from Raheem Sterling (brace) and Nicolas Jackson. The West London Side bagged all three important points from this encounter as they bounced back to winning ways in the competition.

Well, Raheem Sterling is the player to talk about after he put up an outstanding performance for Chelsea in today’s match against Luton Town. The English International was the main man in Chelsea’s attack as he scored two important goals to aid the team’s crucial victory over Luton Town. Raheem Sterling played his football like the player we once knew him to be as he dribbled really well with the ball and also showed his goalscoring ability in front of goal.

Well, I believe Raheem Sterling’s superb performance in this match shows he is gradually silencing his critics who previously doubted his ability at the club. Raheem Sterling has been a victim of heavy criticism from Chelsea fans in the past as they constantly complained about his performances at the club. The English International has done really well to step up his game for the Blues and is presently one of their best players in the competition this season. The 27-year-old will have to maintain this great form of his at the club to help Chelsea contend seriously for titles this season.

