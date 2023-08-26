CHE 3-0 LUT: Three Best Players From Chelsea’s Win Over Luton Town

Chelsea picked up their first win of the Premier League season under the Friday night lights at Stamford Bridge, with Raheem Sterling inspiring the Blues to a 3-0 defeat of newly-promoted Luton Town. The victory represents a first in competitive football for Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea manager, and only a fifth league win for Chelsea in this calendar year. Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth are the other four if you were wondering.

Here are the three best players from the game

Raheem Sterling

Another wonderful Sterling performance where he slalomed through the defence to score a Hazard-like goal in the 17th minute, before scoring from a cutback in the second half and creating Jackson’s first Chelsea goal.

Nicolas Jackson

Some poor touches denied him a couple of opportunities but his work-rate and ability to come find the ball did not wane. Finally bagged a goal that he’s deserved in the opening games.

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo was hugely creative and entertaining. He was also a goal threat playing as a no10 almost scored through free-kicks, long-range shots and from arriving in the box.

ASport (

)