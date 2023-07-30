CHE 2-0 FUL: Player Ratings From The Game As Chelsea Win EPL Summer Series Cup With Nkunku’s Goal

Chelsea won the Premier League Summer Series Cup today following a 2-0 win over London rivals Fulham. Coming into the game, Chelsea were level on point with Aston Villa at the top of the Summer Series table and needed just a win to clinch the trophy.

Chelsea manager went for a mix of youth and experience in his starting lineup in the first half and the second half of the game. Nkunku, who has been one of Chelsea’s best players in this series started the game, alongside some senior players like Thiago Silva, Chilwell and Sterling.

Chelsea took the lead early on in the game, from a Chilwell corner which Thiago Silva headed home. Midway through the first half, Nkunku made it two, smashing the ball into the back of the next after Leno’s save from a Chukwuemeka shot dropped for him.

In the second half, the Blues made a host of changes, introducing another set of first team players mixed with youth players. Fulham however was the better team in this half as Chelsea struggled to find their rhythm. It ended 2-0, enough to see Chelsea win the very first edition of the Premier League Summer Series.

Here is how the players were rated in the game.

Goalkeepers: Slonina 6.5, Bergstrom 6.

Defenders: Gusto 7, Thiago Silva 8, Humphreys 7, Chilwell 6, Colwill 7, Cucurella 6, Reece James 7, Gilchrist 5, Hall 7.

Midfielders: Casadei 6.5, Santos 7, Enzo 6.5, Gallagher 6, Maatsen 7, Sterling 5, Chukwuemeka 7, Nkunku 8, Angelo 6.5.

Forwards: Nicolas Jackson 8, Burstow 4.

Chizzy_Reality (

)