CHE 1:1 NEW: The Worst And Best Players For Chelsea In Today’s Match Against Newcastle

Chelsea played their third game of the pre-season today when they travelled to face Newcastle United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday evening. The Blues had an impressive performance in the game as they were held to a convincing 1-1 draw by Newcastle United courtesy of goals from Nicolas Jackson and Miguel Almirón.

Well, let’s take a look at the worst and best players for Chelsea in today’s match against Newcastle United.

Best Players.

1, Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegalese International carried on with his impressive performance for Chelsea in this preseason as he had a brilliant game of football against Newcastle United. The 22-year-old scored a brilliant goal for the Blues in the encounter as he did really well to make an impact on their attacking plays against the Magpies.

2, Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mykhailo Mudryk was a serious threat to Newcastle United’s defense line in the game before being subbed off for the Blues. The Ukrainian International really troubled the opposition’s defense line with his great pace and dribbling skills as he added more spark to Chelsea’s plays offensively in the encounter.

Worst Player.

Raheem Sterling.

The English International who was brought on at the start of the second half for Chelsea couldn’t make any valid contributions to their performance against Newcastle United. The 28-year-old was easily dispossessed off the ball for the Blues as he struggled to bypass Newcastle United’s solid defense line in the encounter. Raheem Sterling was just a weak link in Chelsea’s attack today.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)