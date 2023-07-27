CHE 1:1 NEW: Sterling’s Poor Display Explains Why He Can’t Be Relied On By Chelsea Next Season

Chelsea were in action today in their normal pre-season campaign when they took on Newcastle United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday morning. The Blues maintained their unbeaten run in the pre-season as they played an entertaining 1-1 draw with Newcastle United courtesy of strikes from Miguel Almirón and Nicolas Jackson.

Well, Raheem Sterling is one player who needs to be talked about after his unconvincing performance for Chelsea in today’s match against Newcastle United. The English International came off the bench to represent Chelsea in the game and could barely impact the team’s performance against the Magpies. The English International was constantly dispossessed in the attack for Blues as he carried almost no offensive threat at all in the encounter which was very disappointing to watch.

Well, I believe Raheem Sterling’s poor display in this game explains why he can’t be relied on by Chelsea next season. Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea will be very ambitious next season as they look forward to competing actively for the Premier League title. The Blues will definitely need reliable players in their team to stand a good chance of competing for the title next season. Raheem Sterling is obviously not one of these players Chelsea can rely on for their next season’s campaign and ambitions since he is very inconsistent on the pitch of play. The English International might get benched constantly for the Blues next season if this poor performance of his doesn’t get improved.

