CHE 1:1 LIV: The Best And Worst Players For Chelsea In First Half Of The Game Against Liverpool

Chelsea and Liverpool clashed in the first half of the match-up and, thanks to excellent goals from Luis Diaz and Axel Disasi, they held the match to an enjoyable 1-1 draw at half-time.

Let’s take a look at Chelsea Football Club’s best and worst players in the first half against Liverpool.

Worst players.

1, Roberto Sanchez. Chelsea rookie Robert Sanchez did not impress in the first half of the game after a disappointing performance against Liverpool. The Spaniard was fouled too easily in a game that could have easily been saved to prevent Liverpool from scoring against Chelsea. The 25-year-old is expected to do better for the Blues in the second half.

2, Raheem Sterling. Raheem Sterling starting this game looks like a bad decision for Chelsea starter Mauricio Pochettino. The England international was arguably one of Chelsea’s worst first-half performances, having made little impact on his side’s attack against the Giants at Anfield.

Best Players.

1, Axel Disasi. Axel Disasi put Chelsea back on track with a crucial goal on his first-half debut against Liverpool. The France international also played a very solid defensive role for the Blues, helping Liverpool’s striker make a breakthrough in the first 45 minutes of the match.

2, Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell has joined Chelsea and put in an aggressive first-half performance against Liverpool. The England international made a big contribution to the Blues’ offense and defense, creating an equalizing goal.

Let us know what you think about this article by leaving a comment below. Thank you for reading.

Entertainment/Facts (

)