CHE 1:1 LIV: Sterling’s Awful Display Explains Why He Should Be Made A Benchwarmer At The Club

Chelsea played their opening game of the Premier League 2023/2024 season today when they hosted Liverpool at the Stamford Bridge Stadium. The Blues had a delightful performance in the encounter despite being unable to claim the win as they played an entertaining 1-1 draw with Liverpool. First-half goals from Luis Diaz and Axel Disasi made sure both sides had a point each from this encounter.

Well, Raheem Sterling surprisingly made the starting lineup for Chelsea in their first Premier League game of the season today as he had an unconvincing performance against Liverpool. Just like in his past matches for Chelsea, the English International struggled to impact the team’s attacking plays as he wasn’t a serious threat to Liverpool’s defense line in the encounter. The 27-year-old had no shot both on and off target in the whole 80 minutes of football action which he played in this game as he performed awfully for the Blues.

Well, I believe Raheem Sterling’s awful performance in this game explains why he should be made a benchwarmer for the Blues this season. As I said earlier, it was quite surprising to see Raheem Sterling make the starting lineup for Chelsea despite his poor performances at the club. The English Baller looks like a player who has very little to offer this Chelsea team in their potential fight for the Premier League title this season. Mauricio Pochettino needs to make him work for his position in this Chelsea team and this can be done by reducing his playing time at the club.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)