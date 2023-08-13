CHE 1:1 LIV: Enzo Fernandes’s Creativity Would Bring Out The Best In Chelsea’s Attackers

The highly-anticipated Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Liverpool went down today when both sides locked tight horns at the Stamford Bridge Stadium. It was an entertaining game of football that had no winner as both sides sat for a goalless draw at full-time courtesy of goals from Luis Diaz and Axel Disasi.

Well, Enzo Fernandes made his first Premier League appearance for Chelsea today as he come out with an astonishing performance against Liverpool Football Club. The Argentine International showed his immense brilliance and quality in the middle of the park for the Blues as he made some lovely defense-splitting passes to inspire some of the team’s attacks in the encounter. Apart from doing a really good job offensively, The 22-year-old also assisted the team’s defense line by making some important wins of the ball against Liverpool’s attackers.

Well, I believe Enzo Fernandes’s creativity would bring out the very best in Chelsea’s attackers this season. The Former Benfica Player is well-appreciated for his brilliant ball distribution in matches which will be of great benefit to the Blues’ attacking-minded players. It will be up to Chelsea’s attackers to make good use of the goalscoring opportunities he creates for them in matches this season. Nicolas Jackson will have to work on his finishing in front of goal because he was guilty of missing some chances created by Enzo Fernandes in this encounter.

