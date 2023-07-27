CHE 1-1 NEW: 3 Best and 3 Worst performers as in-form Nicolas Jackson scored again for Chelsea FC

Chelsea football club and Newcastle United football club were exceptional on Thursday morning, as they played out a 1-1 draw in the preseason friendly match in the United States of America.

The Blues have been exceptional since the beginning of the preseason and they were able to perform excellently again on Thursday morning, despite the fact that they played out a 1-1 draw.

The two teams head coaches started their best players with the hope of getting the victory, but the match eventually ended in a draw.

In-form Senegal national team star Nicolas Jackson broke the deadlock for Chelsea football club in the 12th minute after receiving an assist from Ian Maatsen, before Miguel Almiron equalized for Newcastle United football club in the 45th minute to end the first half 1-1.

Both teams tried so hard to score more goals in the second half of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the match eventually ended in a draw.

Best players

Nicolas Jackson

The Senegal national team star continued his impressive performance for the Blues on Thursday morning, as he scored again in their hard-fought draw against Newcastle United football club.

Ian Maatsen

The Dutch youngster was given another starting role by coach Mauricio Pochettino, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with an assist.

Miguel Almiron

The Paraguay national team star was fantastic for Newcastle United football club, and he was able to score his team’s only goal of the game.

Worst performers

Kepa Arrizabalaga

The Spain national team goalkeeper started in Chelsea football club’s goal post, but he was unable to impress against their opponent.

Alexander Isak

The Sweden national team star led Newcastle United football club’s attack, and he missed many goal scoring opportunities before he was substituted in the second half.

Mykhailo Mudryk

The Ukraine national team star has been fantastic for Chelsea football club since they started preseason, but he was not at his best against Newcastle United football club before he was substituted in the second half.

