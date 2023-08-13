NEWS

CHE 1-1 LIV: Worst VAR decisions against Liverpool In Their EPL Opener

There are several controversial moments in Chelsea’s draw against Liverpool at the Stamford Bridge today and some were when both teams scored a goal and had it disallowed for offside. Salah and Chilwell were the players who had their goals disallowed. However, here are the two worst VAR decisions against Liverpool in today’s game:

1. Enzo Fernandez’s Red Card Call

Enzo Fernandez had an altercation with Diogo Jota and the Argentine should have been sent off for his inappropriate conduct as he was seen slightly headbutting the Portugal forward during their altercation.

If Fernandez had been given a red card, Liverpool will have had more opportunities to beat Chelsea today, unfortunately he was pardoned.

2. Nicolas Jackson’s Handball

The striker was lucky today as his handball wasn’t penalised. The ball touched his hand in the 18-yard box which should have resulted in a penalty for Liverpool and many pundits were against VAR’s decision not to award it.

The argument was that his hand was against his body, but that’s not true because he extended his hand out to meet the ball which shows that there was movement to meet the ball with his hand.

Which of these decisions do you think should have gone Liverpool’s way?

Kindly let me know in the comment section

