CHE 1-1 LIV: Match Review And Latest EPL Table As The Blues Share The Spoils With The Reds In London

Joner
Chelsea forced Liverpool to a dramatic 1-1 draw on Sunday evening in their opening game of the new English Premier League season at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

The Blues entered the much-anticipated English Premier League opener off the back of their 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in their last pre-season match, and they were looking for a win over the Reds on Sunday to set up the tone for the new campaign.

The Mauricio Pochettino-led team had a shaky start to the game as they conceded an early goal when Luiz Diaz’s left-footed effort defeated the Chelsea goalkeeper to give his team the lead in the 18th minute. The Blues leveled the game in the 37th minute thanks to Axel Disasi whose right-footed effort defeated the Liverpool goalkeeper. Both teams have a goal canceled in the first half by the VAR.

The second half of the clash failed to produce a single goal as both Chelsea and Liverpool shared the spoils at Stamford Bridge.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

