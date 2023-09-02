CHE 0-1 FOR; Key Chelsea Players To Blame As The Blues Lose At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea football club put up a poor display against Nottingham Forest at home in the Premier League today as they lost 0-1, thanks to a second half by Forest’s Anthony Elanga.

Lots of missed chances,a few shots on target, an unorganized backline and a wrong team selection from Mauricio Pochettino didn’t help things either,with the Blue’s only Premier League win this season being against Luton Town.

After the game today,the Blues will go on a short break as the international break is just around the corner,and head coach Mauricio Pochettino will probably try to regroup and reorganize his team to try and perform better.

For a team who has spent £1 billion on permanent signings under the Todd Boehly era,one would expect them to at least take a shot at the league title,but Chelsea currently sit 11th in the Premier League having won one game in four league games this season.

Asides Mauricio Pochettino’s mistake of continually playing a backline of five defenders,here are two key players I think should share a big portion of the blame for the loss against Nottingham Forest today;

1.Moises Caicedo

Apart from the fact that he literally gave away the ball that led to Forest’s goal,the Ecuadorian looked lost in the midfield and more than once was bullied by the opponent in a duel.

What was more,the defensive midfielder was hooked in the 77′ minute of the game and subsequently taken off by Mauricio Pochettino.

2.Nicolas Jackson

A late chance in the game which would have helped the Blues earn at least a point was blown by Nicolas Jackson,as the young forward shot wide at an empty goal post.

Apart from the missed chance,the former Villarreal striker was poor in linkup and was generally dominated by Forest’s defenders in aerial duels.

If Chelsea is to make some progress after the coming international break,a lot of changes will have to be made at the club and a few key players benched.

What are your thoughts on this article? Kindly leave a follow and comment below.

WriterMedia (

)