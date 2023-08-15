Charly Boy Reacts As Government Allegedly Removes ‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ Billboard

Charles Oputa, commonly known as Charly Boy, a veteran Nigerian singer, has responded to the purported dismantling of a ‘All eyes on the judiciary’ billboard sighted in the Federal Capital Territory. According to reports, a billboard appeared in Abuja in anticipation of the Election Petition Tribunal’s decision. The image of the billboard, which was discovered on the microblogging platform, Twitter showed that all eyes are on the tribunal judges.

The billboard, sponsored by Diaspora’s For Good Governance, states, “All eyes on the election tribunal.” However, later pictures revealed that the billboard had been removed. The veteran, who shared the pictures of the billboard Twitter, stated that even if the government decides to take it down, their voices will be heard louder.

Charly Boy tweeted his verified Twitter handle: he wrote, “If dem like make dem dey take down the billboards. “Our voices will grow louder. We will print tshirts.Believe me, the billboard served its purposes bcos the message has been imprinted in the minds of the youths craving for a New Nigeria. “We will never stop tormenting criminals.”

Charly Boy Area Fada1 (@AreaFada1)/X

Sheriff_Views (

)