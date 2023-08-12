Charlie Boy Reacts To Report Of Woman Who Returned $70,000 Getting A Canada Permanent Residency
Several reactions have the trailed the comment made by Nigerian award winning musician, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charlie Boy or Area Fada, after he reacted to the report of Ngozi Mary, a staff of Eko hotel and Suites, getting a Canada permanent residency
The award winning musician took to his verified Twitter page on Friday to share his thought following the report
Recall that Ngozi began getting recognitions and appraisals from Nigerians after she saw the money while carrying out her duties at the Eko hotel
After she found and returned the money, several people have rewarded her honest gesture
However, the report of her getting a Canadian permanent residency has also drawn the attention of many Nigerians
In the latest post that Charlie boy made on his page, he said what she did is the best thing and that is why she’s getting rewarded by people
