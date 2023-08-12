NEWS

Charlie Boy Reacts To Report Of Woman Who Returned $70,000 Getting A Canada Permanent Residency

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 334 1 minute read

Several reactions have the trailed the comment made by Nigerian award winning musician, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charlie Boy or Area Fada, after he reacted to the report of Ngozi Mary, a staff of Eko hotel and Suites, getting a Canada permanent residency

The award winning musician took to his verified Twitter page on Friday to share his thought following the report

Recall that Ngozi began getting recognitions and appraisals from Nigerians after she saw the money while carrying out her duties at the Eko hotel

After she found and returned the money, several people have rewarded her honest gesture

However, the report of her getting a Canadian permanent residency has also drawn the attention of many Nigerians

In the latest post that Charlie boy made on his page, he said what she did is the best thing and that is why she’s getting rewarded by people

See his post here

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Spices you should have in your kitchen for healthy living

15 mins ago

Benefits Of Dates Fruit For Woman

25 mins ago

Opinion: Firmino’s Impressive Display Against Al-Hazem Shows Liverpool Made A Mistake Letting Him Go

50 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Troops Neutralize 38 Terrorists, West African Military Chiefs To Meet Saturday

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button