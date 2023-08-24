Charlie Boy Reacts To Report Of Wike Allegedly Driving A Car Worth N300 Million

Charly Boy, a Nigerian music icon, responded to the news that FCT Minister Nyesome Ezenwa Wike was allegedly driving a $300 million vehicle.

The information was presented in a piece that PUNCH NEWSPAPER released on Wednesday.

It is already common knowledge that social media users responded in a variety of ways when the story published online.

The report said that the former governor of Rivers state had driven the vehicle to his office in Abuja.

Charlie Boy responded to the story by saying that it is strange for a minister to be using a N300 million car in a nation where there are more than 20 million children who are not enrolled in school.

He said that a minister should not be using a vehicle costing so much when the minimum pay is just N30,000.

He said Nigerians had to cease supporting those who commit crimes against humanity.

