Charlatans out to scuttle Tinubu’s ambition — Group

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was mocked yesterday by a group called The Patriots Roundtable, who claimed their schemes will fail.

The group referred to those working to secure Tinubu’s loss as charlatans in a statement by its Director General, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu.

Gloves are off, according to the statement, “Between Asiwaju and his Agonists.” There is now open combat. We won’t take any more from faulty individuals who portray holy articulations or from repulsive men from the past who portray pulchritude, nor will we be silenced by them.”

According to him, “Our biggest adversaries are us; at the very least, they are the vile nepotistic small tribalists who pretend to be patriotic zealots working with the Yoruba league.”

“Yes, we are all too familiar with them: the conflicted, confused, perplexing, grasping, mercenary little guys who would hide behind the nativity story in order to avoid the filthy muck of narrow partisan campaigning while they are fixated on their own selfish interests and nepotistic favoritism.”

“Look, these are not beatitudes-seeking men. No. They are nothing more than cloaked ogres yelling substantiation while posing as sanctifications of the skies.”

“They scream hallelujah about some shady liberator agenda, stirring in pretentious rage about the desecration of their history, but in reality, they play both sides, hiding behind a flimsy frame even as the good Lord exposes their shadiness.”

“To obtain a temporary judgment, they would manipulate the corrupt judges.” He added.

Bestnewswriter2022 (

)