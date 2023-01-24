Charge Tukur Mamu to court – DSS told

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been directed to bring Malam Tukur Mamu, the former chief negotiator for the Abuja-Kaduna train victims, before the Kaduna State High Court, presided over by Justice Edward Andow.

“The judge commanded the DSS to swiftly bring Mamu to court if any offense related to his suspected involvement in negotiating ransom payments on behalf of the terrorists was revealed about him.”

Since his arrest in Cairo, Egypt on September 6, 2022 while en route to Saudi Arabia with several family members for the smaller Hajj, Mamu has been working with the DSS.

After the court hearing on Monday, Tukur Mamu’s main attorney, Muhammad Sani Katu (SAN), told reporters that he was pleased with the court ruling and that he thought the DSS would follow it.

He stated, “The case came up today (Monday), we served the Attorney General and the DSS, and we started the processes. The judge then issued an order telling them to bring him before the court right away if they had found him guilty of any crimes. That is the goal. The Judge used the phrase instantly, which is different from shortly.”

“Don’t be surprised if he’s charged with a crime by tomorrow, next, or within the week, but let me come in here first,”

According to the law, “the reason for his arrest was based on the suspicion that he had committed a crime, and the only way to determine this was to launch an inquiry. Once you’ve completed your investigation and determined that he is not guilty, you release him. However, if you do discover that he is guilty, the law dictates that you must charge him in court rather than keep him in custody.”

“As far as we are concerned, the 60-day order to hold him expired in October of last year. Although they have the option to do so, we are currently unsure if they have really done so.” They can go to detention if they first seek it.

