Chaos in Niger: Watch the moment Citizens in Niger launch a violent uprising on politicians

The Niger Republic has reportedly descended into chaos as citizens violently engage politicians after a military coup was successfully conducted in the country amid condemnations from neighbouring African Nations. The country is witnessing scenes of turmoil and unrest as angry mobs target government officials and institutions according to a video.

The crisis, which erupted unexpectedly after a siege in the presidential palace has left the capital city, Niamey, and other major urban centres in crisis. Reports indicate that protesters have taken to the streets, setting government buildings on fire and engaging in clashes with security forces. The situation has overwhelmed the country’s fragile stability, with international observers expressing deep concern over the escalating violence.

The international community is calling for an immediate end to the chaos in Niger and a peaceful resolution to the crisis. The uncertain future of the nation hangs in the balance, with hopes for a return to calm and order growing increasingly uncertain as the chaos persists.

