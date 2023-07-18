NEWS

Changes in the body that could indicate labour is approaching in pregnant women

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

As your due date approaches, learning the symptoms of labour may help you feel more prepared for labour and delivery. So, according to Healthline, I’ll be listing the signs of labour in this post.

1. You May Have Diarrhea Issues.

Looser stools than usual may indicate that labour is approaching if you are nearing your due date.

2. An increase in the Mucus plug.

Just as you’re about to give birth, the mucus flow from your vaginal area increases. This is because the mucus plug dissolves slowly, allowing your water to rupture when it’s time.

3. Labor Contractions.

This is yet another hint that labour is on its way. Most women aren’t aware of their contractions because they aren’t painful. Around a week before the due date, the strength of your contractions will begin to increase.

4. Movements of the Baby.

As you approach closer to the commencement of labour, your baby may move less.

5. Back pain and cramps.

Menstrual cramps in the lower abdomen are a sign that labour is approaching. They could remain the same or come and leave.

6. Water Burst.

When your water explodes, it’s difficult to notice. You will experience strong contractions and a lot of discharge from your vagina.

AD_Negus (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Warning Signs of Infertility in Women that Should Not Be Taken for Granted

17 mins ago

Fruits You Should Consume On A Regular Basis To Improve Your Health

24 mins ago

What a woman should do when preparing herself for pregnancy

34 mins ago

For how long should a lady stay on bed after having sèx for spèrm to fertilize her egg?

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button