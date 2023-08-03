Change is coming; Tinubu did not create most of Nigeria’s problems: Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria’s national security adviser, says President Bola Tinubu did not create most of the problems Nigerians are complaining about, lamenting that the president inherited a bad situation.

His party man and predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, ruled the country for eight years, which critics described as some of the worst years under democratic rule. The major opposition party ruled the country for 16 consecutive years under ex-Presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Umaru Yar’Adua and Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Most of the problems we are talking about are not the creation of this government. This government is barely two months old, 60 days old,” Mr Ribadu said in a recent interview with ARISE TV. “We have a listening president, an engaging president who wants to have a conversation and react, and he is really doing that.”

The former EFCC chair added, “The appeal to all Nigerians is please, understand what is going on. Give us the support needed. We are working to change things. We inherited a very bad situation.”

Meanwhile, the British government has praised President Bola Tinubu for unifying the forex market and removing the petrol subsidy, adding that the policies will facilitate economic prosperity for Nigeria.

In a statement by the president’s media aide Ajuri Ngelale, the UK Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly, at a meeting with Mr Tinubu at the State House on Wednesday, said the policies would contribute to Nigeria’s prosperity despite initial hardships.

After a deadlocked meeting and nationwide protests, labour unions in the country have resumed discussions with Mr Tinubu, hoping he will bring about needed economic changes in the country.