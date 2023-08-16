Champions League reacts after Guardiola was spotted kissing Haaland after winning the Super Cup.

Defending Champions League and Premier League Champions, Manchester City added the UEFA Super Cup to their growing collection of trophies after beating UEFA Europa League Champions, Sevilla on penalties in Athens to win the UEFA Super Cup title for the first time in their history on Wednesday night.

After guiding Manchester City to their first ever UEFA Super Cup glory on Wednesday night, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola was spotted kissing Manchester City attacker, Erling Haaland on his cheek.

This gesture from the legendary football coach, Pep Guardiola to Erling Haaland has attracted reactions from football fans, one of which was from the UEFA Champions League.

Reacting to a photo of Pep Guardiola kissing Erling Haaland after winning the UEFA Super Cup title on Wednesday, UEFA Champions League tweeted: “Sealed with kiss”

This reaction from Champions League has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have believed that Haaland has sealed himself as the Ballon d’Or winner, while some have said as it should be.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

