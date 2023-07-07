Cesar Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 seasons

Cesar Azpilicueta, the captain of Premier League club Chelsea, has departed the West London outfit after 11 seasons.

Since joining Chelsea from Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille in 2012, Azpilicueta had become a staple, making more than 500 games across all competitions, contributing 56 assists, scoring 17 goals, and helping the team win every major trophy.

“Cesar leaves an everlasting mark at Chelsea, as a warrior, as a champion, and as a loyal Chelsea legend,” Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said in a joint statement.

He has been the club’s standard-bearer for more than a decade and has shown everyone what is necessary to succeed consistently.

It is expected that the 33-year-old Spanish defender, who still has one year left on his Chelsea deal, would join for Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Mateo Kovacic, the team’s usual stand-in last season, was moved to Manchester City, so one of Mauricio Pochettino’s first tasks as manager will be to designate a new captain.

He now joins the growing list of players who have left the club after Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, and Edouard Mendy left Stamford Bridge and joined with Saudi Pro League teams.

Graduates of the academy Mason Mount and Kai Havertz both joined rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.

Levi Colwill won’t be leaving Chelsea this summer, according to the Press Association, despite continuing interest from Liverpool and Brighton.

The 20-year-old defender, who shone for England Under-21s as they defeated Israel 3-0 on Wednesday to reach to the European Championship final in Georgia, appears to have little interest from the club.

He now has a deal with Chelsea that runs through the summer of 2024, with the possibility of an extension provided certain conditions are satisfied.

