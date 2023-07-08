Certificate forgery: NYSC tenders documents against gov Mbah

Punch reports that the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has started hearing arguments in the case brought by the Labour Party and its candidate Chijioke Edeoga challenging the choice of Dr. Peter Mbah as the state’s new governor following the Sallah holiday.

On Friday, when the court resumed, the petitioners called the National Youth Service Corps as their first witness.

Edeoga and his party are contesting Governor Mbah’s election on the grounds that he did not receive the majority of valid votes cast in the March 18 governorship election and that the respondent provided the Independent National Electoral Commission with a forged NYSC discharge certificate in an effort to win the election.

The PUNCH reports that the Tribunal had previously subpoenaed NYSC following a request from the petitioners to appear before the panel and determine if a document the respondent (Mbah) had given to the electoral umpire before to the election was true or untrue.

The reportedly false discharge certificate and the legitimate discharge certificate that Mbah was supposed to have received were among the documents NYSC produced in its testimony before the tribunal on Friday night.

The NYSC also provided a letter from the Abuja-based law firm Oma and Partners requesting that the Corps review the discharge certificate the governor had submitted to the INEC.

The Petitioners, who were represented by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, the lead counsel, Dr. Valerie Azinge, SAN, Ifeanyi Ogenyi, Esq., and others, called in Petitioners Witness 1 (PW1) as evidence.

The petitioner’s first witness is Aliyu Abdul Mohammed, director of certification for the NYSC, who adopted his written deposition while being sworn in.

Awomolo made an attempt to introduce the witness’s sworn deposition into evidence before the tribunal.

On July 7, 2023, Peoples Democratic Party, Counsel Anthony Ani, SAN, the third respondent, raised an objection to the document’s admissibility and decided to submit a request asking the tribunal to dismiss the PW1’s written statement under oath due to incompetence.

In conjunction with Ani’s motion, Mohammed’s written deposition (PW1) was requested to be dismissed by the court because of Mohammed’s incapacity by the first respondent, INEC, and the second respondent (Peter Mbah).

The attorneys for the respondents requested the court to disregard the PW1’s sworn written statement because it was incompetent, citing decisions made by the Court of Appeal in the cases ANDP & anor V. INEC and Damina & anor V. Adamu and ors.

The petitioners’ lawyers responded by asking the court to accept the PW1’s written sworn deposition. They did this by citing the Ararume & anor V. INEC case as support because, in their view, it disagrees with the justifications offered by the respondents’ counsel.

