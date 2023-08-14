Centre-backs Real Madrid could sign to replace injured Eder Militao

Los Blancos suffered the loss of Thibaut Courtois before their 2023/24 season began. And now, they will also miss their talented center-back, Eder Militao, for most of the season, following his injury in Madrid’s convincing win against Athletic Club.

Militao needed time to adjust in Spain, but he has become one of the top center-backs worldwide in the past few years. His absence will be felt, but Carlo Ancelotti has other options for the defense.

As Madrid already has a strong group of center-backs, they are not actively looking for a replacement for Militao at the moment. However, they might consider it before the transfer window closes. Here are four players they could target.

1. Laporte

Once an important player in Pep Guardiola’s dominant team, Manchester City’s progress has left Laporte behind. While Guardiola often used four center-backs in his defense last season, Laporte was only occasionally played, and City would be happy to let him leave this summer if they receive a fair offer. With the arrival of Josko Gvardiol, Laporte’s playing time will likely decrease even more, although he did come off the bench in City’s first game of the 2023/24 season. If Real Madrid decides to sign a replacement for Militao, reaching an agreement with Manchester City should be relatively straightforward. Laporte also has experience in La Liga from his time at Athletic Club.

2. Pavard

Another player who is not satisfied with his position in a big European club, Pavard, is hopeful of finding a new team this summer. Even though it might mean that he won’t have the chance to play alongside Sir Harold Kane, he is considering a move. Reports suggest that Manchester United is interested in signing the skillful Frenchman, although a deal is not yet close to being finalized.

This opens up an opportunity for Madrid to make a move for Pavard. He is not only technically proficient and able to provide cover at center-back, but he has primarily played as a right-back since leaving Stuttgart for Bayern. Madrid’s current options for a senior right-back are limited to Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez.

3. Silva

It is unlikely that Madrid will be able to sign Benfica’s Silva due to the high transfer fee involved, especially during the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

However, Silva is an incredibly talented player who has quickly made a name for himself in Portugal. It won’t be long before he is considered one of the best center-backs in Europe. At just 19 years old, his potential is extremely promising. Madrid could take advantage of this opportunity and make an early move for him, possibly using the funds they had set aside for Kylian Mbappe.

4. Thiago Silva

Okay, this might be a bit unconventional and highly unlikely, but there is some logic behind it.

Thiago Silva is undeniably an exceptional defender and one of the best in the game. However, considering the young talent that Chelsea has in their center-back position, he might not play a significant role in Mauricio Pochettino’s rebuilding plans.

It is highly unlikely that Chelsea would let go of such a valuable leader and outstanding performer. Nevertheless, it wouldn’t hurt for Madrid to explore the possibility. Silva would seamlessly fit into Madrid’s team and provide experienced guidance amidst their youthful revolution. Despite finding success in Italy, France, and England, he has not yet ventured into the Iberian Peninsula.

Silva could be seen as the perfect temporary solution for Madrid’s defensive needs.

