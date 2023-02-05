Central Bank Of Nigeria Gave False Information To Buhari – Presidential Aide

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari was allegedly misinformed on the availability of fresh Naira notes by Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), according to Ajuri Ngelale, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs. In an interview with TVC, Ngelale stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s reports that they had adequately supplied all banking branches in the nation with sufficient amounts of the new Naira notes were flat-out false. We are working to ensure that Mr President is given accurate information that this is the case. At this point, it is obvious.

And of course, Mr President, being the pro-people, champion of the people that he has always been, took the appropriate action when it became clear that he was receiving erroneous information from the Central Bank by extending the deadline from January 31 to February 10. “ Now that the deadline has been extended, it has been made clear that additional agencies, including the EFCC and the ICPC, are actively overseeing the distribution of the new Naira notes to banking branches across the nation as well as rural cash exchanges with the more than 30,000 Super agents that are being dispatched.

So, the process now includes an additional level of supervision and monitoring. Having said that, it is undeniably clear that President Muhammadu Buhari is practical and will stand up for the majority of the people in our nation. The President has the option of extending that deadline, and that will be up to him if he receives any information that during this 10-day extension window, the wrong things have been done or the right things have not been done, or that these new Naira notes have not been made available to the majority of our people across urban centres and across rural communities across the country. However, it will undoubtedly be predicated on what he observes taking place around the nation during the ensuing few days. Naturally, the news that the over-the-counter provisions of the new Naira notes will now be made available to banking customers throughout the nation is encouraging. We learned this today from the central bank.

