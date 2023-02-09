This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Census will hold in Sambisa forest, insecure areas — NPC

The 2023 census in Nigeria will take place in the Sambisa Forest and other areas that are prone to security threats, according to the National Population Commission (NPC). The chairman of the NPC, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, stated that all structures in the country have been captured and geo-coded, ensuring that no one will be left out of the census process. He added that the NPC will rely on the expertise and structures of the recently inaugurated Publicity Committee to drive the message of the census into every household and promote support and participation.

The census is considered a top priority for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as it is a way to promote national planning and development. It has been 17 years since Nigeria’s last census was conducted, which is well over the recommended 10-year mandate. The NPC is committed to ensuring that the 2023 census is done professionally and accurately. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, emphasized the importance of the census in laying a foundation for a planned and prosperous Nigeria, with the people being both the agents and beneficiaries of the development process.

The census will be conducted using digital methods, including the Enumeration Area Demarcation, which involves dividing the entire landmass of Nigeria into smaller areas that can be covered by a pair of enumerators. All buildings and structures in the country have been captured and geo-coded, which will also generate relevant information for other planning purposes.

The NPC is relying on the cooperation of Nigerians to ensure an error-free census. Mohammed urged all residents of Nigeria to extend their maximum cooperation to the NPC to deliver accurate and reliable demographic data for planning. He also commended the NPC’s efforts to conduct the 2023 census and lay a solid foundation for future censuses.

