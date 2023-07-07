CCC Pastor Arrested As Concotion He Prepared to chase Evil Spirit away Allegedly kills two siblings

In today’s publication of the Punch papers, David Oshoffa, A cleric of the Celestial Church of Christ, Alpha and Omega, Ashipa Parish 4 has been remanded by a magistrate’s court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State to the kirikiri correctional centre, for allegedly poisoning two siblings to death with a concotion he had prepared to chase evil spirits out of their bodies.

(Photo: Magistrate’s court, Yaba)

According to report, the siblings whose names are; Michael and Mahoklo Agbah were taken to the cleric’s parish for spiritual deliverance where the pastor had prepared a concotion that will help him perform the deliverance and given it to the kids to drink.

The prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen told the court that not only had the cleric prepared the concotion with deadly chemicals which he knew very well were harmful to the children but also gave them the drink in the name of freeing them from an evil spirit. Further speaking, Nurudeen said the cleric committed the offense on June 18, 2023 at his church premises and that it was punishable under section 223 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant’s plea wasn’t granted in court as he was taken to kirikiri correctional centre and his case adjourned till August 4, 2023.

