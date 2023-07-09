CBN:When you arrest & detain people for long periods of time, you really have to be careful–Ikokwu

Dr. Constance Ikokwu, an Arise Analyst, stated in an interview with Arise that Godwin Emefiele often received recognition and approval from Muhammadu Buhari for his actions. She further pointed out that those targeting Emefiele should direct their concerns towards Buhari, as Emefiele served as a subordinate to the former president.

Dr. Ikokwu also highlighted that Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended chairman of the EFCC, faced numerous serious allegations, which resulted in his detention. However, she emphasized the importance of charging individuals with crimes and presenting them before a court, rather than placing them under the care of the Department of State Services (DSS), in order to address relevant questions.

The analyst expressed that those pursuing Emefiele should recognize that most, if not all, of his actions received approval from his superior, former President Muhammadu Buhari. She drew attention to the similar circumstances surrounding Ibrahim Magu, Emefiele’s predecessor, who was removed from his position, and Ibrahim Lamode, the chairperson before Magu, who was dismissed by President Buhari.

Dr. Ikokwu emphasized the significance of adhering to due process and being perceived as a society that upholds laws and regulations. She cautioned against prolonged arrests and detentions, stating that it is crucial to charge individuals with crimes if there are questions to be answered. This allows them to provide a defense and ensures a fair legal process.

“At the end of the day, when you arrest and detain people for extended periods of time, you really have to be careful because you want to follow due process and you want to be seen as a society that obeys laws and orders and does the right thing. So if you think they have questions to answer, charge them to court, and they’ll have an opportunity to defend themselves.”

