CBN’s cash swap may affect polls, INEC official warns

Yahaya Bello gave a speech on Tuesday in Abuja at the North-Central stakeholders’ roundtable on the elections, which was sponsored by the Center for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), a civil society organization.

Nigerians are camped out in front of ATMs waiting for the new N200, N500, and N1,000 notes after the CBN decided to redesign them.

Bello stated that the Commission requires money in order to be able to manage logistics and security, and that the dearth of naira would interfere with this.

He claimed that if nothing was done to solve the cash shortage brought on by the policies, INEC would struggle to deploy workers and election-related supplies in the FCT and across the country because the majority of services required cash to purchase.

Aside from the monetary difficulty, the INEC commissioner said that the commission was ready for the election because it had received 80 percent of the materials for the polls and had trained employees in advance.

Bello explained in more detail how the cashless policy would affect the election, saying, “We are going to deploy the service providers before the election day.”

“We have over 12, 000 ad hoc employees in the FCT who we are going to pay money to on Friday night (the day before the election). None of them will take a transfer or a check. I’m referring to FCT (12,000), and on Friday night, I’ll need roughly N5,000 in cash.

Additionally, transportation for our personnel, supplies, and security to the polling places will require payment. There are 44 local governments in Kano, and the number of polling places will change.

“There is money for security because you can’t send a security guard to a voting location without giving him money to buy food, and if I don’t see the N1,000 you gave him, he’ll go to the POS and withdraw it,” the man said.

