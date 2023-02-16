CBN Will Make New Naira Notes Available – Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday addressed Nigerians over the naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a national broadcast, President Buhari addressed the pressing problem that has sparked protests across the nation, according to a previous article from Vanguard.

Due to the hardships caused by the CBN’s policy, Nigerians petitioned the central bank to print more N200, N500, and N1000 notes.

The old notes that were recovered are now considered legal tender in the nation, according to the apex.

In order to quell the uproar, President Buhari stated in his speech on Thursday that he would instruct the CBN to increase Nigerians’ access to the new naira notes.

He added that the central bank would increase Nigerians’ access to the newly minted naira notes through banks.

President Buhari in his address added, “Let me assure Nigerians that our administration will continue to monitor the implementation with a view to ensuring that Nigerians are not unnecessarily burdened. The CBN will see to it that our citizens have more access to new notes through the banks in this regard.

Up to April 10th, the old 200 naira notes will continue to be accepted as legal money, with President Buhari’s approval.

