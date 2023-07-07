CBN warns banks over Russia, Iran, and Cameroon transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently issued a warning to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) in the country regarding transactions involving businesses and individuals in certain countries. These countries include the Russian Federation, the Democratic People’ s Republic of Korea, Iran, and Cameroon, Vanguard reports.

The CBN’ s warning was communicated through a circular referenced as FPR/AML/PUB/BOF/001/029, which was released by Mr. Chibuzo Efobi, the Director of Financial Policy and Regulation.

The circular emphasized the need for Nigerian banks, and financial institutions to exercise caution when engaging in transactions with these countries due to their classification as high- risk jurisdictions by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The FATF serves as a global watchdog against money laundering and terrorist financing. It establishes international standards aimed at preventing these illicit activities and the associated societal harm they cause.

In addition to the aforementioned countries, the list of high- risk jurisdictions identified by the FATF includes the Democratic People’ s Republic of Korea, Croatia, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

The CBN’ s decision to issue this warning is based on the outcomes of a recent FATF plenary session held last month. The circular highlights key points from the plenary, stating, ” The attention of banks and other Financial Institutions is drawn to the outcomes of Financial Action Task Force Plenary conducted from June 21- 23, 3023 and subsequent addition of Cameroon, Croatia and Vietnam to the list of jurisdictions under ‘ Increased Monitoring. ‘ “

Furthermore, it states, ” Democratic People’ s Republic of Korea, Iran and Myanmar remain on the list of high- risk jurisdictions, subject to ‘ Call for Action. ‘ “

As a result, the circular advises financial institutions to exercise enhanced due diligence in their dealings with these jurisdictions and implement appropriate counter- measures, if necessary, to safeguard the international financial system.

The circular also reminds financial institutions that the suspension of the Russian Federation from the FATF remains in effect. Therefore, they should remain vigilant and alert to potential emerging risks arising from attempts to circumvent measures aimed at protecting the international financial system.

In light of these developments, the CBN directs financial institutions to stay updated on additions to jurisdictions under ‘ Increased Monitoring’ and high- risk jurisdictions subject to a ‘Call- for- Action.’ It further emphasizes the importance of taking necessary measures to effectively mitigate these risks.

By issuing this warning, the CBN aims to ensure that Nigerian banks and financial institutions exercise caution and implement appropriate measures when conducting transactions with entities in these high- risk jurisdictions, in line with international standards set by the FATF.

Source: Vanguard

