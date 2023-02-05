CBN Wants To Use Naira Redesign Policy To Stop The Presidential Election From Holding – Oshiomhole

The former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria deceived president Muhammadu Buhari into consenting to the redesign of the naira note.

According to Adams Oshiomhole, the main aim of the Central Bank is to introduce the naira redesign policy so that the presidential election will be affected by the crisis that will follow.

Adams Oshiomhole went on to claim that if the riots which has been witnessed in Ibadan and Edo State because of the hardship that the naira redesign has caused id replicated simultaneously across the country, then it is difficult to see how the election will go on.

Adams Oshiomhole also claimed that the new naira redesign policy was designed by the CBN to aim at ensuring that the APC does not win the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria. Adams Oshiomhole made this statement during his interview on Channels Television.

Content created and supplied by: Lighthousemedia

News )

