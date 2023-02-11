NEWS

CBN Vows To Sanction Banks Still Dispensing Old Naira Notes

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 17 hours ago
0 307 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CBN has vowed to sanction banks still dispensing old Naira notes in Ebonyi State.

 

NewsOnline reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday said that it will sanction any bank in Ebonyi State still loading and dispensing old naira notes in its Automated Teller Machines.

 

This online newspaper understands that CBN branch controller in Abakaliki, Mr Daniel Ogbogu gave the warning in Afikpo during a sensitisation workshop organised for traders and other residents in the area.

 

 

He noted that the bank has been doing spot-checks to ascertain if all the banks in the state are dispensing the new naira notes, adding that from the reports gotten, 95 percent of the ATMs were dispensing the new notes.

 

He noted that banks whose ATM machines are not dispensing the new naira notes have been given the mandate to ensure that the machines start dispensing immediately.

Mr Ogbogu maintained that there is nothing political about the redesign of the naira notes stressing that in currency management, “you give like 5 to 8 years to redesign the currency but because of the cost involvement in currency management, the current age of this currency we are changing now is between 15 to 22 years.”

He added that anyone saying that the redesign is political is being economical with the truth.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 17 hours ago
0 307 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Atiku Vows To Donate $60bn For South East Businesses If Elected In February 25.

7 mins ago

Kidnappings: Kogi residents in anguish, demand dismissal of Olamaboro LGA chairman

9 mins ago

2023:SERAP to sue President Buhari’s govt over attack on Peter Obi’s supporters in Lagos State

14 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Anyone Wike Supports For Presidency Will Fail-Ayodele; AIG Lawan Jimeta Is Dead

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button