CBN to hold MPC meeting without Emefiele for first time in 9 years

According to Daily Post reports, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has announced that the Monetary Policy Committee meeting will hold next Monday and Tuesday for the first time without the banks’ suspended governor, Godwin Emefiele.

In a note published on its website on Monday, CBN made this disclosure.

The CBN’s Abuja headquarters are where the meeting is anticipated to take place.

The MPC, the CBN’s highest policy-making body, will decide on important matters like Nigeria’s growing inflation rate of 22.79 percent, difficulties in the foreign exchange market, and other economic problems.

Remember that the Bank raised the Monetary Policy Rate to 18.5 percent from 18 percent at the previous month’s MPC meeting in order to combat rising inflation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration removed Emefiele from his position as CBN Governor in January.

