CBN: There were allegations against Bawa, a former Gov accused him of asking him for money- Dr. Constance Ikokwu

Dr. Constance Ikokwu, an Arise Analyst, discussed the close relationship between Godwin Emefiele and Muhammadu Buhari during an interview with Arise . She claimed that Emefiele often received praise and approval from President Buhari for his actions. According to her, individuals who have issues with Emefiele should direct their concerns towards Buhari since Emefiele was subordinate to him.

Dr. Ikokwu further highlighted that Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended EFCC chairman, faced serious allegations that resulted in his detention. However, she argued that instead of being held under the care of the Department of State Services (DSS), they should be formally charged with a crime and brought before the court to address the relevant questions.

She emphasized the interconnectedness of Emefiele’s actions with Buhari’s oversight, stating, “If you’re after Emefiele, you have to go back to his boss. Most, if not all, of the things he did had approval from his boss, former president Muhammadu Buhari.” Dr. Ikokwu also acknowledged the existence of allegations and accusations against Bawa, drawing attention to a former governor’s claim that Bawa had requested money from him. She pointed out that this was not a new occurrence, as Bawa’s predecessor, Ibrahim Magu, had faced similar circumstances and was ousted. Also, Ibrahim Lamode, the EFCC chairman prior to Magu, was also dismissed by President Buhari.

According to her, “there were allegations and accusations against Bawa. A former governor accused him of asking him for money. It’s not new; his predecessor, Ibrahim Magu, was removed under similar circumstances, and the one before Magu, Ibrahim Lamode, was actually fired by President Muhammadu Buhari, so it’s not a hot seat”.

In light of the need to uphold due process and be perceived as a society that adheres to laws and instructions, Dr. Ikokwu emphasized the importance of caution when arresting and detaining individuals for an extended period. She suggested that charging them in court would enable them to present a defense if they believed they had questions to answer.

Dr. Ikokwu emphasized the relationship between Emefiele and Buhari, urging those with concerns about Emefiele to redirect their focus to Buhari. She also highlighted the serious allegations against Bawa and advocated for individuals to be charged in court rather than being held in indefinite detention, ensuring a fair opportunity for them to respond to the accusations.

Check the video , 2:25

KINGSIFY (

)