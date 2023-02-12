‘CBN Should Allow The Old & New Naira Notes To Co-exist As Legal Tender For 12 Months’ – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked that the Central Bank of Nigeria to allow old and new N200, 500, and N1000 to co-exist as legal tenders for the next 12 months. Tinubu stated that he and his Vice Presidential candidate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima is strongly opposed to the CBN monetary policy at the moment because of the hardship it will cause to the people.

He argued that the immediate relief to the people is quite needed with only few weeks to the election. He identified that several countries have also adopted such policies but at a time when it was soothing to the people. He stated that the CBN policy should not serve as a punishment to the masses.

He said, ”To bring immediate relief to our people we urge the central bank to consider the following; following the advice of the council states, the CBN should announce and allow that the old and new naira notes [especially the non-withdrawn notes and coins] to co-exist as legal tender for the next 12 months to follow examples of countries that have successfully implemented similar monetary policy.”

