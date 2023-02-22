NEWS

CBN Released New Notes And The Politicians Captured It Again; Now The Poor People Must Suffer—Falana

It’s less than three days to the presidential election, and as the race for the presidential seat continues to heat up amidst the Naira swap crisis, a famous Nigerian lawyer, human rights activist, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has come out to react over the lingering Naira scarcity, saying the new naira notes issued by the Central Bank have been hijacked by the rich elites, resulting in the current scarcity suffered by the poor masses. 

Femi Falana, who made this proposition while speaking during an exclusive interview with the Arise , explained that the CBN claimed it printed new naira notes to be dispensed to the public in riposte to the banned old naira note; however, politicians and the rich elites in the society have hijacked the even meager amount printed, which is now resulting in the current scarcity of the new naira notes among the poor masses.

According to him, “People are dying in the hospitals because they have no access to their money; all this has to be taken seriously, but the problem now is that the masses must suffer; some people have hidden billions of naira at home, so we must suffer for it. The Central Bank governor claims he has given out the new notes, but the same political elites have captured the new notes, so why must the people be punished always?”

Credit: ARISE NEWS 

 

