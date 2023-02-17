CBN Policy: Obi’s Running Mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed Tackles Ganduje Over Remarks Against The President

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing brouhaha that has greeted the naira redesign/cash swap policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has come out to tackle Kano State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje over the latter’s negative remarks against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that shortly after insisting on the ban on old 500 and 1000 naira notes during a national broadcast on Thursday, President Buhari came under severe criticism from chieftains of the ruling APC, which includes Ganduje. While addressing newsmen on Thursday night, the Kano State Governor described President Buhari’s order for old notes to cease being legal tender in the country as ‘invalid’. He went on to instruct residents of the state to continue spending the old naira notes until the Supreme Court says otherwise.

Going further, Ganduje accused Buhari of attempting to destroy the same party that helped bring him to power simply because he was on his way out of office after 8 years in power.

However, while speaking at a world press conference organized by the Labour Party on Friday, Datti Baba-Ahmed described Ganduje’s outburst as an “act of indiscipline” against the sovereignty of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Furthermore, the Labour Party vice presidential candidate argued that for someone whose record as Kano Governor was littered with reports of blatant disregard for court judgments, Ganduje has no right to insist that Buhari obeys the Supreme Court ruling for a temporary suspension on the ban on old naira notes.

“We have been more than bewildered at the failures witnessed in the last 8 years. However, it is close to an act of treason, so to say, an act of treason if an elected governor of a constituent part of a sovereign country, gives direct instructions to what is contrary to what is constitutionally the exclusive preserve of the federal government.

Like it or hate it, Buhari’s government was duly elected and sworn in and Nigeria is a sovereign State. And currency matters are a sovereign issue. No state governor, especially those who have serially failed in implementing court judgments in their political career, has the right to challenge the government.”

You can watch Datti Baba-Ahmed’s speech here.

SOURCE: YouTube (Njenje Media TV).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)